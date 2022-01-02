Inter and Juve want to move the Super Cup on January 12, tomorrow we decide: tussle with the League, here’s what’s happening | First page

Tomorrow, January 2, a decision will be made on the eventuality transfer of the Italian Super Cup scheduled for January 12 between Inter, who won the championship, and Juventus who won the Italian Cup last season. At 2 pm the Lega Council is scheduled to assess the situation: the two clubs would like to move it, the Lega is against. The vote of the directors will be decisive, among those present there should be Scaroni (Milan), Setti (Verona), Percassi (Atalanta) and Giulini (Cagliari).

THERE ARE NO DATES – The problem – not a small one – is finding a free date in which to play the Super Cup. There aren’t any, the calendars are tight and full of commitments. AND even if Juve and Inter were to leave the Champions League and therefore free themselves from commitments in the middle of the week, they would not be usable dates because they would compete with the cups on television. The possibility of playing on Wednesday or Thursday could open up, but not at night. And therefore it would make little sense. Furthermore, at that point one would have to deal with Mediaset, which having the rights would not agree with the ‘inconvenient’ timetable.

THE PREVIOUS – It is therefore difficult to find a new date for the Italian Super Cup. Especially thinking back to a few months ago, when he tried to try, unsuccessfully, to move the championship day scheduled on the eve of the world playoffs.