“Inter and Napoli defend differently”

During the pre-match of the match between Naples And Interbroadcast on Daznthe two commentators Ciro Ferrara and Giampaolo Pazzini they played a tactical analysis of the game, focusing in particular on the different way of defending used by the two teams.

Ferrara focused on Spalletti’s team: “Against Venice when the Naples lost the ball the defensive line is immediately ran backwith Juan Jesus ready to retrieve the ball immediately.

When he played Koulibaly instead, the personality of the Senegalese led him to recover the ball even individually“.

Ciro Ferrara

Pazzini instead focused on the Nerazzurri led by Inzaghi “L’Inter conceptually defends in different wayto 3but sometimes it happens that the two fifths are also lowered to lend a hand. Often then the third defense goes in forward pressure and then quickly comes back.

On the inactive balls then everyone has theirs reference and they follow him until the ball is regained. They always go to press forward unlike Napoli that thinks more of a department: Inter it moves very individually instead.