Inter announced the future goal. The truth about Julian Alvarez: here’s what has changed | First page

The future goal is announced: Inter are looking for a young forward who can replace the departing Alexis Sanchez and will try to find the right profile from the market that can grow and establish itself over time, a bit like what happened in the past for Lautaro Martinez. Among the names highlighted in the notebook is that of Julian Alvarez, Argentine forward of River Plate.

GROWTH – The Nerazzurri have been following him for a long time, when he still played continuously in the role of winger. He was a bit light for European football, even if there was room for growth. Today we are talking about a different player, who is physically structuring himself (although height is not his forte) and that is growing as a tip and it is for this reason that the Nerazzurri have retuned the radar towards this talent.

ARGENTINE TRIP – In the next few days, Inter will have the opportunity to look closely at him, Nerazzurri exponents are in Argentina also to understand what room for maneuver there is for a possible negotiation. The interest of many European clubs is keen on Julian Alvarez but in Argentina there is talk of a release clause (about 20 million) present in his contract, which should not trigger an auction. Of course, it will be necessary to convince the player with the right arguments, just as it happened at the time for Lautaro, who before agreeing with Inter had already reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid. And not even to do it on purpose, even on the attacker of the River there is the interest of the Colchoneros.

