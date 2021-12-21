Inter, another grain for Esposito: reaction and red, furious fans and the loan to Basel is at risk. He apologizes PHOTO | First page

Inter expected and still expects a lot from Sebastiano Esposito. The forward who grew up in the Nerazzurri spring and who also made his debut in the first team in the first year of Conte, this year he was sent by the Nerazzurri on loan to Basel, abroad, after the last negative year on loan in Serie B. The adventure in Switzerland seemed directed for the best, but various physical problems have held back its development and now the idyll with the club and its fans, on the pitch and outside, it seems to have completely broken.

REFUSAL IN CONFERENCE – The first episode of rupture came last December 9 with Esposito returning to the squad for the Conference League match against the Qarabag. With the result at 3-0 and with 10 minutes left to play the 2002 class striker he refuses to enter with the company which will then declare: “It is not tolerable but we will discuss it among ourselves. We will talk about everything internally”. From there the exclusion in the next match with Servette and only the final minutes against Young Boys.

RED – A minute that was destined to grow against the Grassopphers, but for which his match, which began on the 63rd, ended before the final whistle for another red pencil episode. Esposito entered in contrast with an impetuous Demhasaj, registers first with a football and then going head to head twice with the Grassopphers attacker who also tries to flex his muscles by treading the header. Result? Red card and rain of social criticism also from those fans who had elected him as a small idol at the beginning of the year. “Your time here is over”, “Go back to Italy” are the most popular, with the club that could now also think of putting an end to the loan for the talent that Inter continues to wait for and that is struggling to explode.

RECOGNIZES THE ERROR – Sebastiano Esposito he then wanted to rely today on a long post published on his instagram profile in which he admitted the mistake, apologizing to the fans: “It is not a particularly easy time for me, but I must try to archive it with the right thing to do: apologize to everyone, fans, clubs (which made me feel at home from day one), teammates (who have become my second family over time) and opponents. It is always said that we young people must gain experience and I have understood that in these difficult moments we learn and grow, analyzing mistakes and taking responsibility. It is in these moments that, facing difficulties with the right mentality, one becomes great. It is useless to look for justifications: the anger and frustration for injuries, the lack of the ball between the feet and the adrenaline of the goal, do not justify any wrong gesture. But they help to understand its roots, to reflect, reason and learn. And possibly improve, as a person and as a footballer. The time has come to become a man, age is just a number that won’t stop me from doing it. Now all I can do is turn the page and work hard to build a better future. Come on Basel! “