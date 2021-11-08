Inter anxious, all the numbers of the Lautaro Martinez crisis

Inter closed the Derby with a point and so much bitterness in the mouth. Several goalscorers wasted by the Nerazzurri, in particular with the protagonist Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine is going through a decidedly difficult moment.

Inter, problems from 11 meters for Lautaro Martinez

After allowing Hakan Calhanoglu to take the first (scored) penalty, Lautaro Martinez presented himself on the penalty spot for the second penalty in favor of Inter during the Derby. His conclusion was intercepted by Ciprian Tatarusanu. A heavy mistake for the Argentine, not the first. Taking into consideration the last six penalties attempted, Lautaro Martinez has only scored three. A decidedly negative average which confirms that the Argentine is not at all serene. Perhaps Simone Inzaghi could also consider giving others the chance to take penalties. In the Nerazzurri squad there are several highly skilled penalty takers, from Edin Dzeko (former penalty taker) to the same Hakan Calhanoglu who, against his former team, proved to be glacial from 11 meters.

Inter are missing goals from Lautaro Martinez

For some time, Lautaro Martinez has had wet powders. The goal does not come. Lots of scoring devoured and even a pinch of bad luck with a few too many poles. Numbers don’t lie: Taurus hasn’t scored in over a month. The last goal, among other things on a penalty, came on 2 October in the match won on the Sassuolo field. To find the last goal from Lautaro Martinez’s action you have to go back about a month and a half: on the net (right) against Atalanta, at San Siro. After an extraordinary start (five goals), the Argentine stopped completely. A problem for Simone Inzaghi who counts a lot on the turnover of Toro (17 goals in Serie A last year). The comparison with the 2020/21 season is inevitable. With Rumelu Lukaku at his side, Lautaro Martinez had more space and less pressure. Today, also thanks to the renewal of the contract with important figures, he can no longer afford to make mistakes.

Inter, the alternatives to Lautaro Martinez

The break for the national teams could allow Lautaro Martinez to find some serenity and, at the same time, Simone Inzaghi will study some alternative solution to make the attack more effective. The Nerazzurri coach continues to reiterate that he is satisfied with the Argentine’s performance, confident that sooner or later the goal will come. However, it cannot be excluded that he may also decide to try to bet on someone else to work alongside Edin Dzeko. Joaquin Correa, after having solved his physical problems, paws to be able to play with more continuity and there is a Alexis Sanchez which, in the latest releases, has confirmed to be in great shape. Inter, in the next round of the championship, will face Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli. A race to be won at all costs to try to get back into the Scudetto lap. Have the real Lautaro Martinez it is vital for the Nerazzurri’s ambitions.

