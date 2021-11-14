Sports

Inter anxious for De Vrij: replaced in the final by the Netherlands for a muscle problem PHOTO | First page

After the forfeit of Alessandro Bastoni who left the retirement of the Italian national team due to a muscle problem without having played against Switzerland e that of Edin Dzeko who abandoned the withdrawal of that of Bosnia before today’s knockout against Finland, more bad news arrives at Inter because in the final minutes of the 2-2 draw by the Netherlands against Montenegro (and which put Oranje’s participation in the next World Cup at risk) Stefan de Vrij was also forced to ask to be replaced due to injury.

Already in the final stages of the match with the Netherlands still leading 2-0 the Nerazzurri central had tried several times to do active stretching on the pitch to “pull” the hamstrings of the leg. Shortly after Vujnovic’s 2-2 goal, however, De Vrij collapsed on the sideline touching his right thigh flexors and forcing Van Gaal to change (De Ligt entered his place). The former Lazio then reached the bench on his legs, but the apprehension for Inter grew, especially in view of the next championship match against Napoli.

VAN GAAL CONFIRMS – At the end of the match, the Dutch coach Louis van Gaal confirm a NOS De Vrij’s problem: “I think it is out of the question that De Vrij will play with Norway on Tuesday”.

