Inter anxious for Dzeko: new exams, but stays with Bosnia | News

The striker has a muscular resentment, the medical staff of the national team will monitor him for the next matches

If the news coming from Coverciano on the conditions of Barella and Bastoni have heartened Simone Inzaghi, the anxiety at home Inter it’s all on the front Dzeko. The Bosnian striker, who came out of a muscle strain from the derby against Milan, will remain in the Bosnian retreat but will undergo new medical checks in the next few hours. The Nerazzurri staff are in contact with the Bosnian staff to avoid relapses.

There are currently no muscle injuries, but Bosnia’s close commitments – still potentially in the running for a place in the World Cup in Qatar – do not let Inzaghi sleep peacefully. Finland and Ukraine between Saturday and Tuesday are the challenges for the Balkans who would not want to do without Dzeko center forward, but in the hope that coach Petev will spare him at least the first of the two games in order to reabsorb the resentment, the medical staff of the ‘Inter is in constant contact to monitor the situation.

In fact, on returning from the break, Inter will have suffered two crucial challenges for the continuation of the season, first against Napoli and then with Shakhtar in the Champions League. Challenges in which Dzeko’s presence would make a difference.