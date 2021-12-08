“Inter are a strong team, they are very good in one aspect”

L’Inter failed in the enterprise. Winning a Madrid would have allowed the Nerazzurri to qualify as seeded, but the men of Ancelotti they imposed themselves for 2-0. The Italian coach spoke to the microphones of Sky at the end of the match. These are his words:

“I keep the whole game. Inter pushed in the first half but we were well behind, there was no need to do extraordinary things. After the advantage we controlled without too many problems and we became dangerous on the counterattack. We could have gone 2-0 at the end of the first half, I’d say everything is fine, I didn’t see any flaws in the team. Here they are a bit critical, but with possession you don’t win games. “

The former technician of the Milan However, he still complimented the Nerazzurri:

“Inter? Strong team, they cover the field well and manage the ball well. When we attacked them high, they came out well, so we decided to wait for them to defend better.“

Finally on Monday’s draw, Ancelotti has no doubts. These are his words to the microphones of Mediaset: