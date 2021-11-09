“Inter are a very Italian team and I’ll tell you why”

The former Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi, in a long interview with The Gazzetta dello Sport he has his say on the derby which took place last night.

Milan-Inter, derby

Her words

“Milan and Inter honored the importance of the match, and this is a fact to underline. The public, who finally returned to see a derby live, was not bored and, believe me, it is no small feat.“.

“The first half was a lot of fun. Milan started strong, immediately pushed on the accelerator and kept pace that I would define European, in the sense that in Italy, generally, we go slower, while in the cups, where the teams play in eleven and not in six or seven as they do ours, you ride at a frenzied pace. And in fact Milan managed to press in the offensive area and steal many balls“.

On Inter, however, he says: “Waiting and counterattack. He exploited the mistakes of the Rossoneri and hit with the singles who have higher qualities. The three central defenders, however, hardly ever participate in the game, and so we end up building the maneuver outnumbered “.

On the qualities of the two teams: “Milan brave. Pioli’s is a young team that lacks experience and malice, but manages to make up for it with enthusiasm. They attack, they are never afraid. And it must be admitted that this courage is supported by an excellent organization and a very compact collective. If you noticed, in the first part of the match, when the Rossoneri often held the ball, the distances between the players were minimal: all close to help each other, to guarantee their teammate a simple pass and to double in case the opponents came into possession of the ball. This is a European attitude“.

“Inter, on the other hand, are patient and smart. That Nerazzurri is a very Italian team. The motto is clear: first do not take them. And then you go off on the counterattack. It has elements of excellent technique and good physical qualities, and in the long run these are decisive. But Inter should have more courage in their means“.

On the final result: “The plot was this: one team, Milan, tried to promote football and the other, Inter, tried to cheat it. The individual Nerazzurri have had important opportunities, this should be remembered, because at the end of the first half both Barella and Lautaro have come close to scoring. The 1-1 can be there, but if they really want to become great, they have to improve. Milan are on the right path. Inter are making progress and must look more to international football“.

“In the second half, Inter kept Milan in their half of the pitch. This is due to the fact that the Rossoneri lowered the pace and took a step back. Pioli’s team, which I always repeat is very young and inexperienced, for now they manage to push hard for 60 ‘: when it reaches 90’, then it will be tough for the opponents. The substitutions in Milan have changed the inertia and the Rossoneri are once again dangerous, while those of the Nerazzurri have little impact“.

On the players he liked the most: “In Milan the goalkeeper was very good. And then the whole defensive line, except Ballo Tourè, convinced me. Also I would say Tonali and Calabria, in great growth. In Inter Perisic’s second half impressed me, he put some good balls in the middle of the area, while in the first phase of the match he was more shy. And I always like Barella, too bad he got hurt: I hope it’s nothing serious, and I say this thinking about the national team. Brozovic is always useful in the middle: he distributes, organizes and steals balls“.

Finally, on the Scudetto, he says: “AC Milan are further ahead as a team building. Inter have important men who are able to resolve matches. Napoli drew and therefore it will be a beautiful sprint“.



