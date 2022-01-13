Inter are ahead of everyone even in the renewal championship. Marotta’s strategy leaves Milan and Juve at stake | First page

There is a ranking of the present, that is, what he sees Inter leading the championship and fresh winner of the Italian Super Cup against Juventus. And then there is a ranking of the future, less evident, which concerns the renewal of contracts.

Since the prosecutors, the players, and consequently the clubs, have discovered the advantages or, reversing the discussion, have suffered the disadvantages of “Zero parameter”, we are witnessing a profound change in modern football. Thanks to Bosman law, which has given more powers to professionals, removing their contractual obligations from companies, but above all thanks to increasing power of prosecutors, at the expiration of their respective contracts the players are free to go wherever they want, and already six months before the expiration they can agree with a new club, continuing to play with the current one.

The last, and sensational, case concerns Lorenzo Insigne who, not having renewed the contract with Napoli, preferred to accept the multimillion-dollar offer from Toronto, although until June 30 will continue to wear the blue shirt. Nobody discusses the freedom of choice and behavior of players, nor that of club managers, but the fact that never like now, those who want to keep their players must move well in advance with respect to the expiry of the contracts.

In this sense, Milan has chosen the hard line, dictated by the Elliott fund, refusing to renew the contracts of Donnarumma and Calhanoglu, who thus left on a free transfer, to the delight of their respective prosecutors and new clubs. Inter were among the first to use this formula to their advantage to sign Sanchez, coincidentally last night, then overpaid him 7 million per season, precisely because his card was at no cost precisely. And last summer he repeated the operation with Calhanoglu. But above all, thinking about the future, Marotta who is the true and very skilled director of all the negotiations has already renewed the contracts of Barella and Lautaro in advance, obtaining the public promise from Brozovic to sign quickly.

This is how a technical project is married, avoiding, among other things, to give players to their opponents as AC Milan did, which after losing Donnarumma and Calhanoglu now risks losing Kessie and Romagnoli, both expiring of the contract. Kessie is a staple of the Rossoneri midfield and beyond the numbers could represent the future of Milan. The case of Romagnoli is different, who was relegated to reserve but still remains a former captain and in the event of a departure he would still have to be replaced by another defender.

The most sensational case of all, however, is that of Juventus Dybala, promoted to future captain by Allegri and considered a fixed point by everyone, but theoretically already free to sign for another company, given that his contract expires in June. Manchester United, which he had already rejected two years ago, but also Barcelona or Real Madrid could sign him immediately if he accepted. At Juve they are sure it will not happen, but in the meantime rumors are coming from Argentina according to which the striker is listening with interest to new offers. In the meantime, the only certainty is that we talk in vain about his renewal from last season. First it had to take place in the break of last summer, then during the Christmas holidays, now we are talking about the next month of February, but in the meantime, time passes and the signature has not yet arrived.

And then we return to the starting point. Inter are ahead of everyone as far as the present is concerned, but thinking about the future they also have an advantage in the renewal championship. With many greetings to Milan, forced to chase her at a distance on both fronts, and to Juventus who, after losing the Super Cup, risks losing Dybala too.