«Inter are better than Milan. The exultation for the goal in the derby was a liberation »- Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The Turkish protagonist with the Nerazzurri: «We worked hard with Inzaghi. The reasons for my departure were many, but Milan never explained them “

Within four months Calhanoglu he was able to win over Inter fans after a troubled summer due to the disappointment at the European Championships with his Turkey and the free transfer from Milan. The goal – and the exultation – in the derby on 7 November (1-1) made his former fans angry, but the Nerazzurri supporters went crazy with joy. So the playmaker confessed to the microphones of the Turkish broadcaster “S Sport” without dribbling any arguments.

Without mincing words and without sparing digs to the Devil: «I went through a difficult period, with not a few personal repercussions. The reasons for my departure were many, but Milan never explained them, “he revealed. «My current teammates are players of the highest quality. I think Milan have them too, but there are better players here. I believe that Inter have a higher quality – he added -. Simone Inzaghi? At one point we were seven to eight points behind, but we worked hard to finish this first part of the season at the top of the standings. We deserved it all thanks to our hard work and commitment ».

And again: «The angry exultation after the goal in the derby? I was happy because I had suffered a lot. I suffered all kinds of reactions on my skin, that’s why I also swore, for me it was a liberating outburst ». Calhanoglu’s It was a stratospheric first round, with six goals and eight assists: «My team-mates welcomed me in a great way and the coach was fundamental because I know he really wanted me. It was difficult to replace Eriksen, the expectations were very high, but I worked hard. I started playing in a different role than Milan, where I acted as a classic number 10. Here I changed my position and I feel much better as a midfielder. It wasn’t easy to adapt. But now I see the goal more easily and I feel more at ease, because I like to move back to catch the ball ».

Finally, the match against Liverpool in the round of 16 of the Champions League: «It will be a difficult match against a very strong opponent. But we did well against Real Madrid both at home and away despite losing. We are aware of our means and we will analyze the mistakes made against Real. Personally I am very curious to face Liverpool and I hope that we will pass the round because we can do it ».