“Inter are considering whether to appeal for Inzaghi and Bastoni”

A few minutes at the start of Inter-Roma, but the thought continues to run on that derby badly lost against Milan after having led the match for a long time. And, above all, to the unwanted consequences, such as the disqualification for two days imposed on Bastoni and the one for one round in Inzaghi.

Inter will evaluate the hypothesis-appeal for Bastoni and Inzaghi

So the Nerazzurri CEO, Beppe Marotta, comments on the possibility that Inter may proceed with the appeal: “We must carefully analyze the sports judge’s report, then we will evaluate what to do. But this doesn’t have to be an alibi“, Underlines the CEO. Nerazzurri. “We lost the game and we must treasure and know how to manage even moments of discouragement. We also need to improve in the management of these complicated situations”, He concludes.

Marotta: “Never thought of bringing Mourinho back to the Nerazzurro”

Leaving the long queue of post derby statements, Marotta also talks about José Mourinho and his great return (for the first time) to San Siro as an opponent of the Nerazzurri: “We never thought of bringing him back to Inter. At least, it wasn’t a consideration we made. Certainly, on the part of all our fans, there is great gratitude for the one who wrote one of the most important pages in the history of the club. Can Juve be back in the running for the title? It is a team that must necessarily fight for important goals. In football, nothing is taken for granted“.