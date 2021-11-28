Inter are enjoying a Hakan Calhanoglu never seen before

First time in career In which Hakan manages to score for three games in a row. And with 4 centers he has already equalized the tally of the last season with Milan

Three clues this time really make a test. With all due respect to the AC Milan fans, who hoped Inter would reach Inter intermittent Hakan like a beacon, Calhanoglu instead is proving to be a player capable of making a difference. After those on a penalty in the derby and in Naples, the Turkish player – who Italy in March could find themselves against in the play-off that is worth a World Cup – also scored at Venezia’s home. Never in his career, not even in the Bundesliga, had he managed to make three of a kind.

The records – The other figure that impresses is that of the 4 goals overall, given that Hakan had also illuminated the debut against Genoa. In just 12 games, he has already equalized last season’s tally with the Rossoneri, even when he was playing closer to goal. Without forgetting the three assists. Calha is currently the leader of a team that between the championship and the Champions League has won seven of the last 8 games played. With that derby equalized also because Calha did not take the second penalty, which Lautaro failed. In a team that knows how to score in every way, this Calhanoglu becomes a lethal weapon also because – in addition to triggering the headers with the placed ones – he has a shot that few can boast. Suffice it to say that only Messi (unattainable at 61) has scored more goals from outside the box than the Turkish (26) in the five major European leagues since the 2013-14 season. Equal to him is Eriksen, the very man the Turk replaced in the Nerazzurri.

All-around – All despite the new life as a mezzala that forces Calha to step on clods further away from the opposing area than what Pioli asked him, who in 4-2-3-1 kept him wide on the left. Once the new tasks were assimilated, Hakan thus widened the range of action, playing with greater intensity. Now that the condition is there, he knows how to lower himself to Brozovic’s line when help in the direction is needed, but also to fight in the non-possession phase, enter the opponent’s area, send his team-mates into goal and score. Yesterday’s at Penzo is a less banal goal than it seems. Because he opens the bunker of the Venice with great readiness in adjusting the ball on the contrast to the limit, with technique in coordinating the right and coldly in finding the corner. A goal that decided a very dangerous match, with the risk of a drop in tension after the exploits against Napoli and Shakhtar. A goal that puts an extra worm on Milan.

Sentences – So Calha to Inter TV: “I’m very happy because I scored from outside the box, I have it. But the most important thing is the three points, we knew that today was a tough game with this small stadium and this atmosphere, it was difficult. We are happy because we are close to Milan and Napoli. I try to give my all for the team. Whether I score or not I don’t care too much because I want to give my all for the team. The three points have always mattered to me. Nice too. Having qualified with a round to spare in the Champions League? Yes, sure. We have to wait for these matches. Now we have to recover well because we play many games, now Spezia is at home, another important match and let’s see what happens. ” Closing on the quote with Messi: “Let’s not joke, Leo is a phenomenon”.

