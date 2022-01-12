Inter are looking for checkmate at Juve. The Super Cup to open a cycle

Beating Juve and repeating the Scudetto victory would mean giving continuity to Conte’s work and gaining further confidence.

The Super Cup will be played tonight between Inter and Juve. After so many years, the Nerazzurri come in front of us and above all as Italian champions. Inter to confirm themselves, Juve to relaunch themselves tonight at San Siro.

“Reversal in the forecasts, because Conte inherited an Inter Milan 21 points away from Juve, while Inzaghi now leads one that is 11 points (potentially 14) higher. The Juve of the 9 Scudetti, which has spent a decade as a perennial favorite in every Italian competition, tonight he can’t be because he shows up at San Siro with that championship gap, but above all with a team disfigured by absences: Szczesny (Allegri chosen), Cuadrado and De Ligt (suspended), Ramsey (Covid), Chiesa and Danilo injured. Bonucci and Dybala on the bench. And it is precisely in the light of this gap and the reversal of roles that the psychological value of the challenge and the impact on the championship must be calibrated. For Inter, doubling the Scudetto with the first trophy of the new season means hypothesizing the opening of a cycle. Defeating, perhaps with a dominant test, the tyrant of a few seasons ago, means certifying once more the reversal of status. Face to face always has a special weight. ecial “, analyzes La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Someone like Brozovic, who gives meaning and order to the midfield, Allegri would buy it out of his own pocket. But also assistant director Calhanoglu, who allowed Inzaghi to refine Conte’s maneuver. Juve’s seasonal film has often been a improvised recitation, subject. We therefore expect an Inter in the center of the ring that seeks to impose its quality of play, but also its physicality. Inter have scored 14 headed goals, more than any other team in the 5 leagues top. Red circle around the derby of the diez (Lautaro-Dybala), that of the boys of Wembley (Barella-Locatelli) and that of the 9: the revived Morata against Dzeko who was one centimeter from Juve. In a Milan besieged by Covid, which will not fill 50% of the Meazza (just over 25,000 spectators are expected), polar frost is announced. A passionate and well-played Derby d’Italia is urgently needed. We need beauty to warm our hearts “, closes the newspaper.

