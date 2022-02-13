“Inter are the strongest on the pitch, not just in chatter”

“Against a team like Inter we have to suck them, seen how they play. In long stretches we have succeeded, other times not. I am interested in growth for what our ambitions are. We have to be ambitious and, if it makes you happy, the word Scudetto must also be taken into consideration. If you are happy. ”He says it Luciano Spalletti in a press conference after Maradona’s 1-1 draw.





Osimhen?

“He played a good game. He has strength, breakout … Then it is clear that if he goes too far alone, we are not in a position to support him. But it is part of his characteristics, of his strength. A sure future champion.”





A bit of difficulty in the precision of the steps: why? Too much pressure?

“We are lighter than Inter, but the game must also be held on ball possession. If we move it to the physical duel, it becomes more difficult. Even in the end, on that punishment, we went to look for the physical duel. we made the slightest mistake. We had in front of them, who know how to stay on the pitch and use all the qualities. They fill the game well: they are Inter and they are the Italian champions. They are the strength and quality of them. They are the strongest , demonstrated in the field and not just in words “.