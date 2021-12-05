Inter, Atalanta and Napoli are a show. With Milan it’s poker for the Scudetto

A Saturday that said a lot. I’m starting with leaders Milan, who have won a very easy match: Salernitana is not a serious test for the big players, but the fact of being at the top after losing two games in a heavy way can convince Pioli’s men of the possibility of winning it. scudetto.

The championship, however, is objectively in the hands of Inter: it is the strongest team, with the best staff and also plays well. He also demonstrated this in Rome, facilitated by Mourinho. The Portuguese chose an ultra-defensive tactic, only that he had to explain to the players that he had to go to 11 and not to 9. Zaniolo and Shomorudov never did, being punctually skipped and leaving the numerical superiority to Inter, who in the second half handled the match with awkward superiority. Roma did not understand anything, neither tactically nor technically, always going in vain and making a mistake with any hint of pressing. From Mourinho it was legitimate to expect something that would make up for the weaker staff, instead he gave nothing of his own. Indeed it made things worse.

And I arrive at the wonderful match between Napoli and Atalanta. All the players were extraordinary: they fought each other competitively, they made mistakes, but the good things were much more. Atalanta made a great team. The mole is the usual, not knowing how to manage the advantage. But also the winning mentality, going to look for the goal for all 94 minutes, was the same. And again: the luxury of keeping Muriel and Pasalic on the bench, the character of Demiral who, after a huge mistake on Mertens’ goal, goes to resume the game. However, Napoli played very well and showed they had an important squad. Osimhen – just see Mertens’ great performance – was not lacking as much as Koulibaly. I think it would be fantastic if Spalletti managed to get Osimhen and Mertens to play together, but I don’t see the Belgian as a winger anymore.