Inter attack, Sanchez away in June. Total pressure on Scamacca: the clue in a sentence

As is known, Gianluca Scamacca is the chosen one of Inter to reinforce the attacking department available to Simone Inzaghi for 22-23. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have decided to bet everything on the Sassuolo striker as part of a restructuring of the offensive department, which will in all likelihood see Alexis Sanchez leaving, thanks to the high engagement:

“There in front of you many certainties and a single, great goal: Gianluca Scamacca. Marotta hinted at the strong interest in the 23-year-old from Rome a few weeks ago, admitting to looking for “young and Italian profiles” for tomorrow’s Inter. After those cryptic words, the Nerazzurri moved on to concrete pressing both with Sassuolo and with the player’s entourage, primarily agent Lucci. In June he will certainly say goodbye to Caicedo for the end of the loan and Sanchez could also remove the trouble (thanks to the high salary). Of the current attacker fleet available to Inzaghi, they are sure to remain only Lautaro, Dzeko and Correa, to which Scamacca would be added“.