Inter, Ausilio: “Goodbye Lukaku, we didn’t expect it: we did well”

Ausilio: “Lukaku away, we didn’t expect it”

These the words of Ausilio: “Zhang management began in 2013 and has been growing ever since, with the choice of players and coaches. In the summer we looked at each other, it wasn’t a miracle, nothing was taken for granted. The disorientation came when Lukaku told us he wanted to leave, we didn’t expect it. The sacrifice was Hakimi. Losing Conte, Hakimi, Eriksen and Lukaku could have killed anyone. Not us: we chose the right players, Dzeko and Correa. We never lost heart we looked at each other and despite losing important people we managed to climb a mountain that seemed impossible to climb“.