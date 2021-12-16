Inter, Ausilio: “Goodbyes in the summer? They could have killed anyone, not us”

The Nerazzurri sporting director freewheeling: “Inzaghi is an interior architect. He also worked on aesthetics. He convinced us with his ideas. Lukaku’s return? On loan, yes.”

“A worse situation than it was has been painted: one cannot give up at the first difficulties”. Simone Inzaghi’s Inter are two games away from the title of winter champions and the Champions League round of 16. At the Nerazzurri they swell their chests, after a complicated summer due to the farewells of Conte, Lukaku and Hakimi, as well as the unavailability of Eriksen.

Piero Ausilio, Inter’s sporting director, returned to the summer revolution in an interview with Sky: “Losing a coach like Conte and a player like Hakimi and then later Lukaku and Eriksen could have killed anyone, not us”.

Bet won – “Resisting last summer was only possible with perseverance and work. This summer there was a moment of disorientation when Lukaku told us he would leave. It was not expected and it happened suddenly. There – assured Inzaghi – We were good at not losing heart and working with imagination. Having taken Dzeko and Correa, especially under those conditions, I think it was a great result. This summer it seemed that we had an insurmountable mountain to climb, but we have it we did it. We knew that the players who had left, however important they were, could be replaced “.

The architect – “Since Zhang’s arrival in 2016 it has been a continuous crescendo, both at the team and management level”, continued Auslio. “I don’t forget anyone, from Pioli and Spalletti to Conte. Each stage was important, each technician gave us something along this path. Then Inzaghi, our interior architect, arrived. The structure was there, then it was a matter of to work on aesthetics. Inzaghi’s work can be seen game after game, there is freedom of play, fluid ball possession, quality and imagination. confirmed that we were not wrong “.

Market – “Economic sacrifices next summer? We want to make continuity and stability two certainties, because times require it. There are realities with which it is objectively difficult to compete, for example the Premier system which today is too advanced and rich compared to ours. We have to put commitment and imagination. Here we pay our salaries on time, we do things well. We cannot think exclusively of buying players, we must know how to make the right investments and know how to balance all needs. But Inter will never be reduced. from the transfer market. Today Inter are competitive, we don’t need to carry out big operations. We are complete in every department, every intervention will depend on possible departures. Onana? We look around us, he represents one of the opportunities we take into consideration, in any case for next summer, because in January we don’t think we will do much. If I would take Lukaku back? On loan, yes “.

Chapter renewals – “Exchanges and capital gains are practices common to everyone and are legitimate, as long as they are done well and in compliance with the regulations. Inter have always acted in compliance with these rules. Zero parameters are opportunities, but they are also situations you have to live with. Every player has a situation, when it comes to maturity there are arguments to be made about age, salaries, many times the most coveted zero parameters have too high demands. ” The Nerazzurri sporting director then also focused on the renewal issue, both those already sealed and those still to be finalized. “Today we closed the renewals of Bastoni, Lautaro, Barella, all important players and fundamental assets for the club. It was right to do it also to recognize their merits. We will do the same shortly with Dimarco, Brozovic, I think also with Perisic and Handanovic. De Vrij? Still has a one and a half year contract, there are more urgent situations “.

