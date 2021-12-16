Inter, Ausilio: “Inzaghi? Interior architect. On the market in January only if … “

Exclusively, Skysport interviewed the sports director of Inter, Piero Ausilio who talked about how the Nerazzurri season began and how the club’s difficulties were magnified in the summer. Here are the words of the Inter manager:

“How was it possible to win? I have an idea. Through perseverance and work. Of all the people who believed in this project from the beginning. Since the arrival of Suning in 2016 and since then it has been a crescendo of choices, of coaches, of people, management, players but I do not forget anyone, with whom we also started. In difficulties. Because you start with a management of coaches like Pioli, Spalletti – who brought us to CL – then there was Conte’s work that led to success after a long time, so a great job and now there is a new architect of design, Inzaghi ».

-After what happened this summer, was this season a miracle?

No, not a miracle. There was a moment of disorientation when Lukaku told us he was going away. It was not expected. And we knew we would have to make a market sacrifice. We had prepared and organized that of Hakimi, we had been talking about this opportunity for some time. Lukaku’s farewell was not expected, for the times, and especially when he arrives at the full start of the season and you find it hard to regroup and think about the ideas that allow you to maintain competitiveness. We were good there. Why nWe never lost heart, we also identified together with the coach who could be the best players. Having replaced Lukaku with Correa and Dzeko in those conditions I think was a great job. The results are confirming this.

We never lost heart. C.we are looked in the face. Losing people of that caliber, as much as they contributed to success, might seem like a huge mountain to climb, but that’s the beauty of the sport because you have another chance right away.

-What does Inzaghi bring different?

You can think of him as an interior architect. Think about working on an existing structure and work on Handsome to give freedom to the team, quality, ball possession, imagination, one cannot fail to notice in the structure of the team. He is working on a solid structure.

-Were you afraid of losing Inzaghi before taking him?

It was all very fast. We knew about the meeting with Lotito. I didn’t know how it ended. We were told that there was nothing definite and we thought we had a chance and be convincing. We were good at closing quickly, all done over the phone with conference calls. Then physically we met later, to sign. We convinced him with the ideas and with the project. We weren’t losing everything, we were losing some important element, we knew they could be replaced. And we are showing that the road we were going to take is still positive and is giving results.

-Painted worse than it was?

Painted worse than it was, one cannot give up at the first difficulties. Losing a manager like Conte and a player like Hakimi and then later Lukaku and Eriksen could have killed anyone, not us. ”

