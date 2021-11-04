Inter, Ausilio: “We will soon define Barella’s contract and then Brozovic too” | News

The Nerazzurri ds reassures the fans: “No exit will be considered in January”

The future of Stretcher And Brozovic should still be with the shirt ofInter. It was the ds Piero Ausilio to reassure the Nerazzurri fans in terms of renewals. “We are planning the present and the future with the players we have, thinking that these other great European players like them does not worry us, but we are pleased. We will soon define Barella’s contract and then we will move on to discuss the extension with others. Brozovic? Yes, he is one of them too, “he told Mediaset Infinity.

On the next January market: “I’m not afraid, we know our intentions to move forward with this group and in January no exit will be considered. In January we will only give continuity to the July work, then we will make evaluations but only to improve the ‘Inter “.

Impossible not to mention the passage of Antonio Conte at Tottenham: “He didn’t surprise me completely because I know his passion and desire to work, especially in England, in a league he likes very much. I think he accepted because he was convinced he could do a good job and I wish him to succeed. “.