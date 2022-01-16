Inter back to Gasp exam: Sanchez the anti-Juve is Inzaghi’s weapon | First page

A few months ago Inter-Atalanta was much more than a match. A kind of detective novel, with the ending impossible to understand even when there are only a few pages missing. Twists, overtaking and counter-overtaking, in the end a 2-2 that left some regrets scattered. It was September 25th, it seems like a lifetime ago. That Inter was different, today it has turned into an unapproachable army. The victory in the Super Cup against Juve put the umbrella on the drink that Inzaghi has been sipping proudly for a few weeks.

This is a new Inter, better than the one that was still in full transformation by Conte and Inzaghi. But tomorrow’s opponent is the same, perhaps even stronger. Despite the absences, injuries, Covid, Gasperini’s Atalanta is always a problem. Especially if you have 120 minutes in your legs, intense and complicated, which are still being felt. This is why in Appiano Gentile it is a silent eve, with low tones, despite the trophy just won. He has a certainty, to which he clings: Alexis Sanchez.

“I am happy to train him,” Inzaghi said today. The Chilean, decisive with Juve, will be on the pitch from the 1st minute: his words in the last post game showed that he is still very hungry. He can also make a difference against Atalanta, he will have an important opportunity. Also because to field him Inzaghi will inevitably have to leave out one between Dzeko and Lautaro, on paper the two holders of the role. The latest indications see the Bosnian with a slight advantage over Toro. It could be he, who also scored in the first leg, paired with Sanchez, with Lautaro, a weapon to be launched in the race.