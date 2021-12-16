Inter, Barella calls Brozovic to renewal: the situation | First page

Friends, before teammates. Inseparable. But for real. Barella and Brozovic have a bond that goes beyond the locker room, just take a look at the social networks to understand their relationship: “Bare, where are you ?!” comments the Croatian midfielder, with whom he jokes from morning to evening. On the pitch, however, it is serious, and woe to make mistakes. Inzaghi’s Inter looks at everyone from top to bottom and meanwhile Marotta is working to plan for the future.

THE CALL OF STRETCHER – These days the renewal chapter is a hot topic in those parts: after the signings of Lautaro and Barella, the knots to be solved are those of Perisic and Brozovic himself, both expiring of the contract. The former Cagliari crosses his fingers hoping that his friend Brozo will not go away: “He is very attached to the Nerazzurri colors – said Barella during the Gazzetta Adwards Grand Gala – and he is demonstrating it in the spectacular way he is playing. “Words of love from Nicolò, who in some way invites the Croatian to stay in the Nerazzurri.

NEGOTIATION – Only indirectly though, because: “We are very friends because we never talk about these things”. Here it is, the secret. It is forbidden to talk about football outside of work. Brozovic, however, talks about the renewal, and he does it with the Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta: Inter is the priority of the Croatian midfielder, the club knows this and is ready to meet the player’s needs by offering a € 7 million salary. The company filters optimism and trust for a positive conclusion of the negotiation, the common will is to extend the contract. Pearl happiness of the friend Barella.