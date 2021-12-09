Sports

Inter, Barella gesture: “After the match he went to Brych’s locker room to …”

Losing Nicolò for both round of 16 would be a big problem and would significantly reduce the chances of passing the round

The red card received by Inter is still holding the spot in these hours at Inter Nicolò Barella during the Champions League match against Real Madrid. The midfielder suffered a bad reaction against Eder Militao and was sent off the pitch prematurely by referee Brych. These are the latest according to Corriere dello Sport: “Inter are hoping that Brych does not put too much pressure on the punch that the midfielder landed on the Brazilian’s leg from the ground. From the TV images the gesture seems instinctive, non-violent. Or at least it does not cause any damage because it does not even seem to go to sign.

While still a reaction, however, it is and the risk of two rounds of stop is concrete. At the end of the match, Barella was accompanied by team manager Tagliacarne to the referee’s locker room to apologize. A repentance that denotes intelligence and that the Cagliari player had already had towards Inzaghi, the coaching staff and his teammates. The damage is not due to the match against Real, which Inter would hardly have overturned even if it had not remained outnumbered, but in a future perspective. Because losing Nicolò for both round of 16 would be a big problem and would significantly reduce the chances of passing the round. “

