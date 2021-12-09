Inter, Barella gesture: “After the match he went to Brych’s locker room to …”

The red card received by Inter is still holding the spot in these hours at Inter Nicolò Barella during the Champions League match against Real Madrid. The midfielder suffered a bad reaction against Eder Militao and was sent off the pitch prematurely by referee Brych. These are the latest according to Corriere dello Sport: “Inter are hoping that Brych does not put too much pressure on the punch that the midfielder landed on the Brazilian’s leg from the ground. From the TV images the gesture seems instinctive, non-violent. Or at least it does not cause any damage because it does not even seem to go to sign.