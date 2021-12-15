Inter, Barella: ‘Scudetto? We want the second star. We will give everything for the World Cup. The photo with the sunglasses … ‘| Nationals

Nicolò Barella, Inter midfielder, speaks from the stage of Official Sports Awards: “I’m happy with the ring, I’m used to giving them to my wife and not receiving them. I play in a team sport, with my teammates, without them I would be nothing and would not have achieved anything. De Rossi is a legend because in the locker room he threw himself on the tables, so he became a legend. It is an honor to win this award, especially this year “.

NEXT GOALS – “Surely enough children (laughs, ed). Going to the world championship would be wonderful, there are two obstacles to overcome. That is our path, we will do our best”.

THE PHOTO WITH SUNGLASSES FROM MATTARELLA – “Let’s dispel a myth. The night before we came back late, we arrived at the hotel at 7.30. Then Daniele (De Rossi, ed) sent the croissants and we went to bed even later. I hadn’t drunk anything, it was just tiredness and I wore Florenzi’s glasses for the photos. Then the next evening we clearly enjoyed ourselves, but I hadn’t drunk anything there. “

SCUDETTO – “Scudetto-bis? Surely we want to defend that Scudetto, we want the second star. Then the championship is long and this year is hard fought and very difficult. But it’s normal, we are Inter and we want to win. It’s the history of the club. Last year was intense and beautiful, but I think it all starts with the defeat in the final of the Europa League the year before. From that knockout all the work we are carrying out even now started. We want the second star. ”