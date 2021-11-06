Inter, Barella will be the guiding star: message to Conte. Brozovic? The meeting arrives

The Italian evolution of Inter always has in Nicolò Barella a guiding star of the project. The goal of the Nerazzurri management is clear

Yesterday was a very important day at Inter: the club has in fact formalized the renewal of one of its pillars, namely Nicolò Barella. The midfielder has in fact signed with the Nerazzurri until 2026, continuing to be a key player. In fact, Il Giorno explains: “The Italian evolution of Inter always has Nicolò Barella a cornerstone of the project. The goal of the Nerazzurri management has been clear for some years now: to include an Italian hard core with linked players in the team. to the shirt, to the project, that they can also reject sirens coming from abroad if necessary.

In the calendar year in which two pillars of the Scudetto like Hakimi and Lukaku have found accommodation abroad, partly for the financial needs of the club and partly because Serie A cannot keep up with the maxi-salaries offered elsewhere, the ‘Inter secures the future of a European champion, a key player for the present and the future. Not a necessity for an imminent deadline, given that the parties were in agreement until 2024. However, the club wanted to give the midfielder an increase that certifies the importance of the boy, a “very titular” for Inzaghi as he was for Conte .

The extension is somehow a message for the former coach as well, spent a few days on the Tottenham bench and to whom the Spurs have promised an important market in view of the summer session. Everyone knows that Conte has one of his favorite players in Barella. He contributed to the human and professional growth of the boy, making him a player “from Inter” in all respects. He would be happy to be able to work with him, but he knows the emotional bond that binds Barella to the Nerazzurri colors.

Now the management’s goal is to lock down the other jewels of the team, starting with Brozovic, whose contract will end in June 2022. The risk, to date quite concrete, is that the Croatian will leave on a free transfer. The gap between supply and demand exists and it is not easy to bridge. During the break for the national teams there should be a meeting between the managers and the player’s agents“, concludes the newspaper.

