Inter: Bastoni and Dzeko towards recovery with Napoli | First page

The national teams have taken away some certainty from Simone Inzaghi, who will play a decisive match against Napoli at San Siro on Sunday at 6 pm. At Appiano Gentile they know it, among the players there is the awareness that against the Azzurri it will be a match from inside or outside, and not only for the classification (being at -10 would almost sanction the end of dreams of the championship), but also because is the desire to finally win a head to head.

But ironically, one week after the big match, Inzaghi was sweating cold due to the physical conditions of his team. De Vrij, Bastoni and Dzeko put a strain on the nervous system of the former Lazio coach, but luckily some good news arrived during the day. Given for certain the absence of the Dutch defender (De Vrij will remain stationary for about ten days), there is an improvement in the physical conditions of Dzeko and Bastoni. In the afternoon they both trained with customized sessions, but on the pitch and not in the gym. For both the attacker and the defender there is a lot of confidence about the recovery for the match against Spalletti’s men. Between the two, Bastoni is the one who is doing a little better but will soon be back together as a group.