Inter: Bastoni, Dzeko and Lautaro with Napoli will be there

Having lost De Vrij and probably Sanchez, again knocked out with Chile, the coach was reassured about the conditions of Toro, who came out on 45 ‘in the match against Brazil

The first good news is that for this calendar year the stops for the national teams are over. Master of victories when the championship was restarted while he was at Lazio, Simone Inzaghi in fact with Inter is discovering the other side of the coin and is stopped at a point in the two matches at the restart. In September the 2-2 at Sampdoria, in October the knockout against Lazio. This time the South Americans had two commitments instead of three, the recovery times are longer, but the toll at the infirmary never fails.

Tomorrow the point – In fact, against Napoli and Shakhtar there will be no De Vrij and most likely Sanchez, victim of yet another injury (this time muscular) when playing for Chile. However, the situations of three pillars such as Bastoni, Dzeko and Lautaro remain to be monitored. In fact, last night against Brazil, Toro played only once, giving way to Correa for a couple of hard blows received in a challenge that was long-awaited but in fact useless, as both big players were already in Qatar 2022. The medical staff did not however, received particular reports from Argentine colleagues. Tomorrow morning the South Americans will be back in Milan, in the afternoon they will reach Appiano and take stock of the situation.

Full Friday – Since Vidal (expelled against Ecuador), Vecino and Correa himself is also expected to carry out an unloading job, only on Friday Inzaghi will be able to carry out his first training at full capacity. In fact, Bastoni and Dzeko will also be in the group, who also today continued with a personalized work on the field and who should return to work with their teammates tomorrow. The exams he should undergo shortly will instead define Sanchez’s recovery time. Hopefully it’s just a contracture.

