Inter, Bastoni forces Inzaghi to redesign the defense: here are the choices of the coach in view of Napoli | First page

Simone Inzaghi tried to spare de Vrij a few minutes in view of the next matches, but he had to deal with fate and Alessandro Bastoni’s injury. In any case, the Italian central would not have played the next two matches due to the disqualification remedied after the triple whistle of Guida in the derby, but the ankle problem also worries in view of Liverpool and for this reason Inzaghi is called to redesign the defense.

THE DFESA OF NAPLES – Yesterday against Roma there was probably the advance of what will be seen in Naples on Saturday evening. He will change his role Skriniar, who will climb to the left for the occasionright in place of Batons. In the center there will be the usual de Vrij, while on the right, most likely on Insigne, Danilo D’Ambrosio will actusually Skriniar’s client.

PLAN B – This is the initial idea of Inzaghi, who obviously also has a plan B, represented by Federico Dimarco. The former Verona is a comfortable joker who can play both third and fifth if necessary, but at the moment the preferences seem to fall on D’Ambrosio, a profile of greater experience and reliability, also because he is better at marking. Meanwhile, Inter have announced the results of the tests carried out by Bastoni, which have avoided serious injuries and long stops. The defender will try to be there already against Liverpool, a lot will depend on how he responds to the next therapies, but in any case his will not be a long stop.