Inter, Bastoni heats up the derby: “Absolutely never at Milan”

The defender has always been an Inter fan: “I hope Calhanoglu can repeat himself, but the important thing is not to lose.”

The wait is about to end, Serie A is back on the pitch and does so by immediately proposing a very high ranking derby between Inter and Milan. After the transfer market, Alessandro Bastoni, the Nerazzurri defender and a longtime Inter player, set the wait on fire: “It is an incredible emotion and it is fundamental. The important thing will be not to lose, then I hope that Calhanoglu can repeat himself.”

A life in the Nerazzurri and a possibility, that of going to the other side of the city of Milan, which the defender does not take into consideration: “Every player makes choices – commented Bastoni to DAZN -, but as far as I’m concerned there is none. there is not even a 0.1% chance that he will be able to choose to go to Milan “.

Different speech from that made by Calhanoglu for the reverse route: “I remember the first leg whistles as if it were yesterday, an incredible chaos and a moment of great tension. I hope we can repeat it.”

Inter are heading towards the Scudetto and beating Milan would take away another competitor: “It will be essential in any case not to lose points against the small ones to have the treasure won in the head-to-head clashes – concluded Bastoni -. The important thing is not to lose. but then the championship is long. Last year at this point we were not yet at the top of the standings and then we won by 10 points. It’s too early, anything can happen. “