Inter, Bastoni is getting better and better: good feelings. The replacement for Barella has been chosen

Inter are preparing for Wednesday’s big match against Liverpool. Good news for Inzaghi who will almost certainly have Bastoni available for the Champions League evening.

“Without the disqualified Barella, Inzaghi in the meantime consoles himself with the almost certain recovery of Bastoni, whose ankle is always better. After a personalized work on the field on Sunday, Basto has started to force again today. The sensations are good, the finish tomorrow afternoon was decisive. . In fact, it would make no sense to send him on the field if he were not at 100%. Also because in front of the blue there will be the number one scarecrow of the Reds: Salah. Dimarco, D’Ambrosio (but also Darmian) therefore remain on pre-alarm to complete the defense with Skriniar and De Vrij “this is the point made by Gazzetta.it.

“Dumfries and Perisic will have to split on the flanks, keeping the opposing full-backs low but also helping the arms with Agiziano and Manè. In the middle of the field Brozovic and Calhanoglu, with Vidal favored over Vecino and Gagliardini to replace Barella. The only real doubt However, he is up front, with Dzeko, Lautaro and Sanchez fighting for two jerseys. It is unlikely that Inzaghi will give up the Bosnian, who would also be in fourth place as a starter in 12 days. A run-off between the two South Americans, with Toro being the favorite “adds the sports portal.

February 14, 2022 (change February 14, 2022 | 15:46)

