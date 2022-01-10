Inter, Bastoni makes 15 and rejects Milan: “From Conte to Inzaghi, what has changed”

The Inter Bastoni defender yesterday was the main protagonist against Lazio: for him a goal and an assist

In the name of Alessandro Sticks. He had not yet scored in this championship, in just one night he decided to score against Lazio and then assist Skriniar for the decisive 2-1 goal. In short, not ordinary administration for a defender. 3 fundamental points for Inter, which mean a counter-overtake against Milan at the top of the standings after the momentary overtaking of the Rossoneri in the afternoon. Good news for Simone Inzaghi, who adds another player to the Nerazzurri’s list of scorers this season. Here is the focus of the Gazzetta dello Sport on Bastoni, yesterday’s man of the match.

“Call them “the thousand faces of primacy”, even if numerically speaking we could stop at 15, how many different Nerazzurri players have scored so far in the league: Inter have a thousand lethal weapons and when the attackers’ evening turns badly, Inzaghi draws the heroes from the defense from the top hat. Alessandro Bastoni’s signature is engraved on the three points against Lazio and on the counter-overtaking at the top against Milan. for one night in the unusual role of goalscorer and finisher. The feat that unlocks the result is a quality midfielder’s play, with control to the limit and a shot in the corner. It is the first center of the season, the first personal joy with the Scudetto on his chest and as a European champion. For those of the Nerazzurri who dreamed of him as a child, it will not have been easy to fall asleep after such a performance. It is often said that goals must be weighed, but the one played by number 10 risked being worth even just one point and it would have been a great shame. So Bastoni then dropped the ace, with a brushstroke of special effects on which Skriniar flew to sign the winning goal. Three points signed by the defense and Milan’s assault proudly rejected“.

From Conte to Inzaghi, what has changed for Bastoni? The rosy always talks about it, praising the defender and highlighting some aspects in particular: “[…] Oh yeah, Alessandro has now understood the Inzaghian creed well, he who in past years seemed the most contiano of the Nerazzurri defenders. Antonio even put Godin’s experience in the cellar and risked doing without Skriniar’s physical overwhelming power in order to continue giving matches and courage to the former Atalanta. That yesterday, we said, he put his foot in the most Inzaghian action there is, with the two power stations close to the opponent’s area to propose and solve the problems. Of course, Inter got into trouble by itself also due to a general defensive sleep, where in reality Bastoni is the only one free from blame. De Vrij got caught by the trajectory of the long ball, Skriniar got lost Immobile and Handanovic took the exit. But in the end the head of this team has changed, it doesn’t get depressed after a slap, but it locks you in a corner until it knocks you out. And where the offensive guns do not reach, there is always some new protagonist ready to take the stage “, it is read.

January 10, 2022 (change January 10, 2022 | 10:01 am)

