Inter, Bastoni: “Me at Milan? Never, absolutely not. We hope Calha can repeat itself on Saturday “

The derby atmosphere is heating up, and an Inter fan like Alessandro Bastoni experiences truly special waiting days: his words to DAZN

The derby atmosphere is heating up, and an Inter player like Alessandro Bastoni experiences truly special waiting days. Especially for Inter-Milan on Saturday afternoon, in the event of a Nerazzurri victory, he can decide on a big chunk of the Scudetto. Interviewed by DAZN, the Inter defender spoke as follows:

How did you see the first derby?

“I saw him at home with my father, who fortunately is Inter. Therefore, there have never been any arguments. One of my brothers is a Romanista, in love with Totti: he has never been a real rival. The other hates football. football, so much so that he only came once to see me play, when I was at Atalanta: he never set foot at San Siro. “

An image that comes to your mind when you think about the derby?

“Surely Zanetti’s ride in the 90th minute, when he jumped everyone taking a corner kick. I’m lucky enough to experience him as vice-president, he comes to mind as a symbol at this moment.”

Do you have a ritual for the derby?

“In truth, I am lucky enough to experience the derby and other matches with peace of mind, I always try to concentrate and think about what I have to do on the pitch: I believe that this is my strength, knowing how to manage situations. I have no rituals, except to kiss the shin guards where there are the images of my partner and my brothers. I have the tattoo artist, an avid AC Milan fan, who has been saying to me for a month ‘congratulations for the victory in the derby’. The first one I played is that of 3-0, then I have experienced others on the bench and it is an incredible emotion, also because it has always gone well. We hope to repeat this Saturday with some more fans at the stadium. “

Calhanoglu’s goal in the first leg?

“I remember as if it were yesterday the whistles, they almost bothered in the head: there was really an incredible chaos. It was a moment of great tension because it was an important penalty that allowed us to unlock the game. Let’s hope we can repeat it. “.

“I would say absolutely not, then they are choices that every player makes. As far as I’m concerned, there is not even a 0.1% chance that he will be able to make this choice.”

In case of penalty, who would you entrust it to?

Important derby for the standings.

“Surely it is essential not to lose points against the small ones to have the treasure in head-to-head matches. There is a whole second round missing, it’s really early; last year we weren’t even at the top and in the end we won by ten points. Soon. for this type of consideration. Obviously it will be important not to lose “.

How heavy is it to hear from the San Siro audience?

“There was the fear of having only 5000 people, which at San Siro really is as if they were zero, since they are dispersed. With 50% it is a good advantage, we hope to make the most of it. Once I was in the second ring at see Inter-Roma, but unfortunately we lost. Having a stadium owned would be an advantage and a signal because you would tell your opponents that it is not easy to come to Inter. San Siro is an incredible icon, it only penalizes us for play on that ground “.