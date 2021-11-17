Inter between Kostic and Bensebaini: numbers and characteristics of the two market objectives

In all likelihood, the paths of Ivan Perisic and Inter will separate at the end of the season. The Croatian winger has his contract expiring in 2022 and to date does not seem willing to renew. This is why the club has already started hunting for the player’s replacement by identifying two profiles: Filip Kostic and RamyBensebaini. Both play in the Bundesliga, Kostic in Eintracht and Bensebaini in Borussia Moenchengladbach with whom Inter had dealt with Marcus Thuram this summer. There Gazzetta dello Sport draw the profile of the two players.

KOSTIC – “29 years: used safely. Also because the role of full-fledged winger is fully in the strings of the Serbian player, who is characterized by being very flexible. Kostic’s numbers are very important: in ten seasonal matches played in the Bundesliga, two goals and several assists have already arrived. The contract expires in 2023, but Kostic already seems to want to look elsewhere: Inter are ready to sink, perhaps as early as January if (a very unlikely hypothesis) Perisic were to leave mid-season.“.

BENSEBAINI – “More onerous for the Nerazzurre would be the Bensebaini operation. Class of ’95, born in Costantine (Algeria). There is no lack of competition for a very flexible left-handed player (he also knows how to play in the back three) who, however, only took the field six times this season due to groin and thigh problems. After starting as a central defender, the turning point in his career came in 2019. Compared to Kostic he is a more physical player (186 cm), less explosive but more inclined to sacrifice“.

November 17, 2021 (change November 17, 2021 | 16:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link