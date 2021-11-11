Inter, blocked Onana. New owner? Not only that: “The deal allows the club to …”

The inability, at least momentary, of Suning to directly enter capital within Inter, has shifted the focus of the management on the free agent market. And the Nerazzurri club, as recalled by Tuttosport, has already scored the first deal for next year on a free transfer: “The first shot was planned by Inter even in the summer, blocking André Onana after identifying him as a possible heir of Samir Handanovic . In the Netherlands they wrote about the signing of a pre-contract with Inter but – beyond these itchy indiscretions -, the agreement for a four-year three million a season remains.

An operation designed to be ratified at the beginning of 2022, when the regulations will allow it, with a view to June even if – as repeatedly stressed – the unknown factor remains linked to the future of Christian Eriksen and his return to Ajax because he is unable to play. in Italy it causes defibrillator. However, the move on Onana has a double meaning: having already identified his heir, gives the club more strength in the eventual negotiation for a renewal with Handanovic and, at the same time, leaves you calm in the event of a separation (a lot will depend on the captain’s willingness to get back in the game, having another number 1 at his side in training) “.