Inter, bond placed: large share in Oaktree, increasingly close ties with Suning

The ties between Oaktree Capital Management and Suning are tightening more and more, with Inter in the background. As we have reported, the Nerazzurri club closed the transaction relating to the 415 million euro bond. And, according to what Il Sole 24 Ore writes, among the underwriters of the bond there would be the Californian giant, which in recent months had given, in the form of a loan, 275 million euros to the Luxembourg holding of the Zhang family, Grand Tower, which a in turn controls Inter in a chain. Carlo Festa writes in Il Sole:

“The placement of the 415 million euro bond by Inter has arrived. And, among the subscribers, with an important share according to the Sole 24 Ore, there would be the Californian giant of alternative investments Oaktree (…). Returning to Oaktree, the role of main financier of Oaktree, one of the large investors in the sector with managements for 158 billion dollars and based in Los Angeles, tightens both at the level of the Luxembourg holding company, controlled by the Zhangs, and at the club level. .. Based on the rumors gathered, it was not possible to know which share of the bond Oaktree would acquire. In any case, the American company was already one of the bondholders of the previous issues (for a total of 375 million) that Inter is refinancing“.