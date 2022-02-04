Inter-Bremer, what changes after the renewal with Turin: there is a pact with Cairo | First page

It was an expected, expected move. Gleison Bremer has renewed his contract with Torino: together until 30 June 2024. Compared to the old agreement, which expires in 2023, the salary has risen to approximately 1.8 million euros net per year. Everyone likes the Brazilian a little bit, Inter in the lead. Then Juventus, Milan, Naples just to stay in Italy. What changes this renewal for its future?

ACKNOWLEDGMENT – Cairo expressed his happiness for the renewal also in the press: “It’s a beautiful thing. He is a great defender and a great man who was able to show gratitude to a club that made him grow. As often happens, people for good they come together “. A further caress that underlines how relations between Bremer and Torino are excellent.

THE PROMISE – Gleison decided to extend to thank Taurus for believing in him, making him grow and now becoming one of the best prospective powerhouses in Europe. But in June it can go away. The player has signed an unwritten pact with Cairo: from next summer if an offer of 25-30 million arrives, let me go. A promise that, should the necessary proposals arrive (and will arrive), will allow Bremer to choose his next team. With Inter in the front row, Marotta and Ausilio consider him the number one goal. Relations with Torino are excellent, now there is also the price.

Watch Serie A TIM on DAZN. Activate now