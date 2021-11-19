Inter-Brozovic, closer agreement: a million is dancing. PSG and the big players in Europe observe

Hot days for the renewal of Marcelo Brozovic, expiring with Inter next 30 June: here is the situation of the Croatian

A million euros away and the mutual desire to continue together and extend that contract expiring on June 30, 2022. TheInter And Marcelo Brozovic they have clear ideas but at the moment they remain distant. The summit staged last Wednesday confirmed the willingness of the parties to continue along the path together, even if the demand and the economic offer do not coincide at the moment.

In the meeting between the managers of Inter and the entourage of the football player, represented by his father Ivan and a lawyer partner in the family’s non-football affairs, the parties did not speak concretely about figures, even if the Nerazzurri club knows that the request of the midfielder will break the wall of 7 million.

As he explains Tuttosport, the real danger for Inter is represented by various suitors:

“The future free agent status obviously attracted to Brozovic the interest of several top European clubs, first and foremost the Psg, who lacks a defensive midfielder with his skills, but also Newcastle, Tottenham, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid they gradually became acquainted with his entourage. It is possible that someone has also offered the player a check for 8 million and that is why Inter is expecting, in the next matches – in a couple of weeks, but a new face to face after the Champions League match cannot be ruled out. with Shakhtar, especially if Inzaghi’s team will have almost taken out the ticket for the round of 16 – a proposal exceeding 7 million, around 7.5 “.

The newspaper is sure: the starting point will be 5.5 million euros, the same salary as Dzeko and Calhanoglu, with the Nerazzurri club that can go up to 6 million plus bonuses to reach 6.5 million euros, a million less than the request.

Brozovic and Inter have confirmed on several occasions that they want to continue the journey together. It will be necessary to find an economic agreement, an absolutely not secondary aspect, even if great optimism filters through Croatia, waiting for a new meeting between the parties to bring the negotiation to life.

November 19, 2021

