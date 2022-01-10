Inter-Brozovic, meeting after the Super Cup: renewal never so close | First page

Months of appointments and telephone contacts, always with a proactive attitude and desire to continue together, despite the distance between the parties, reduced as much as possible, after so much dialogue. Inter and Brozovic are on the threshold of the finish line, the renewal has never been so close and the next appointment should be the good one for the white smoke. At least this is what they expect from Viale della Liberazione, after the opening signals of the Croatian midfielder, tied to the colors and the city.

INZAGHI INCALZA – The next meeting between the parties will take place after the Super Cup final with Juventus, this time there will also be Steven Zhang, the first to want the renewal of the player, fundamental for the balance of the team and for Simone Inzaghi, who at every opportunity prods the player with irony and sarcasm, pushing him towards renewal with continuous encouragement. Brozovic, for his part, has always responded with the same irony, but making it clear that the signing of that contract has never been in question.

THE RIGHT WEEK – After so many words, therefore, now it is time to get to the facts. The player’s entourage has so far shown sensitivity and tact, pulling the rope without ever breaking it. The renewal proposed to Brozovic provides for an engagement of around 6.5 million euros, with personal and team prizes to be added. We are not yet official, because in football nothing is ever certain until the signing, but next week could be the right one for the long-awaited renewal.