Inter, Brozovic renews his contract until 2026

What is missing? The pen and the announcement, just that. The rest is practically all done: Inter and Marcelo Brozovic are about to remarry. The renewal agreement is reached, the works are ready for delivery, now it’s just the moment of waiting. The square of the circle was found with a fixed base of 6 million net per season until 2026, plus substantial bonuses that will lead the Croatian to earn a figure close to 7 million. The announcement will be made after the Super Cup, at the latest immediately after Sunday’s match against Atalanta: it will not go further. And it will come with the Steven Zhang stamp, of course.

like the bull – The preparatory work, on the other hand, was the work of the director Piero Ausilio and the CEO. Beppe Marotta. It was long: it never really came close to breaking up, because the willingness of both sides was clear from the very first steps. But, at least at the beginning of the negotiations, Inter were not sure they would be able to reach the finish line. Too many uncontrollable variables, in the face of a Brozovic who – by the voice of his father Ivan – had started with a request of 8 million net per season. Then the mediation work, which was successful also because the Nerazzurri club slowly understood that it was only an economic issue. And that there were no other clubs behind the midfielder’s first high request. Or rather, there weren’t any clubs that really interested Brozovic, from a technical point of view. Newcastle, to say, had reached the famous 8 million. But the Croatian wanted / wants to continue at the higher levels. And in Milan he feels connected. To put it in the manner of Nicolò Barella, Brozovic chose Inter when it was not easy to play at Inter, indeed, when winning was a mirage. On the other hand, the Nerazzurri club recognized the director, as well as a top engagement (the same as Lautaro’s), as well as a long term, as long as possible, the same as Barella and del Toro to be clear. And it is a passage to underline, if it is true that Brozovic is a class of 1992 and in June 2026 he will be close to 34 years of age.

Zhang has given the green light to the investment, because this is in the face of an expiring player. Yesterday the president was in the office all day: he arrived just before 12, he remained in Viale della Liberazione until dinner. Zhang had individual meetings with the entire Nerazzurri management area. The president is obviously enthusiastic about the sporting moment of the team, but also about the management of the company. The official renewal of the technical area will also arrive in a few days, from Marotta downwards: the new expiry of the executive contracts will in all likelihood be 2025 and not 2024 as initially foreseen, therefore another three seasons in addition to the current one.

market – Tonight Zhang, if there are no changes of plans, will repeat the blitz in training camp on Saturday, to stay close to the team before the Super Cup. A market summit has not yet been staged with the full management: it is likely that it will take place after the match against Juve. The priority remains the search for a left-handed, given the likely exit of Kolarov who is reflecting on his future. Digne, pursued with a lot of official request to Benitez, is practically blurred: he is close to Aston Villa. Parisi from Empoli are liked, as well as Kostic from Eintracht and Bensebaini from Borussia Monchengladbach, but without opening to loan operations it will be difficult to get to checkers. Sensi can leave, in search of minutes and closed in the current hierarchies of Inzaghi. Feelings? Something will unlock in the last week of January. In the meantime, better enjoy Brozovic’s renewal.

