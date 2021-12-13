Inter-Cagliari 4-0, the report cards: Lotito’s secret Inzaghi, Cragno eleven saves

Final result: Inter 4-0 Cagliari

INTER

Handanovic 6 – Virtually inactive in the first half, except for a shot by Deiola – easy – from distance.

Skriniar 6.5 – He has a lot of space in the lanes, also because Dumfries often finds the gallop forward, so he can get on. He is already exulting when Cragno removes the deviation from the door.

De Vrij 6.5 – Elegant and hardly ever in trouble.

Sticks 6.5 – It shows its technical characteristics in a large tunnel on Caceres. Otherwise it is a fairly quiet evening

Dumfries 7 – Running and physicality, against a Dalbert practically always in difficulty on his advances. He earns a penalty kick with a buck, but he is not the only one (from 72 ‘Dimarco sv).

Stretcher 7.5 – He starts the game with the desire to break the world, shooting three times. Then he calms down a bit, but still has the amount to recover a lot of balls. Two assists, seven this season, the best in Serie A.

Brozovic 6.5 – Not very visible because it makes the transition easier, too bad you hardly ever get it wrong. His drop could have better luck, but he is central (from 72 ‘Vidal sv).

Calhanoglu 7.5 – In addition to the assist there is more. He practically never loses it, sometimes he gives away passing passes. Missed the 2-0 after Lautaro’s penalty, but it would have been canceled. He makes up for it by kicking very strongly for the 3-0 (from 75 ‘Sensi sv)

Perisic 6 – Less fury than usual, even if it asks for more precision in the passages. He grows at a distance even if he does not have substantial opportunities to flesh out his score (from 83 ‘Zanotti sv)

Sanchez 7.5 – True center forward goal, what he had shown in Udine. Then he rips and runs, showing excellent form. To be reviewed against obstacles a bit more difficult to climb, it also takes a crossbar.

Lautaro 7.5 – Overflowing in the two goals, the second extraordinary for technical skills, when he takes the ball the Cagliari defenders retreat with awe. Two goals, a missed penalty, he probably enjoyed himself (from 72 ‘Satriano sv).

Simone Inzaghi 7 – His is such an interesting team that one would wonder if perhaps Lazio was the secret. He does not concede goals and scores several, without speculating.

CAGLIARI

Cragno 7 – Four goals conceded but eleven saves, Cagliari could suffer a historic defeat at San Siro but only the far defender saved from a defeat. In the general sadness he also hypnotizes Lautaro Martinez from the spot.

Caceres 4.5 – He watches helplessly as Alexis Sanchez’s jab is worth the second Inter goal, not very reactive on the occasion and it is a heavy mistake that virtually closes the game. From 71 ‘Zappa 6 – He cannot make Cagliari change gear.

Godin 5 – He tries to keep the Cagliari defense standing, he succeeds for a while but in the second half he has to give up. He makes fewer mistakes than his teammates but then ends up a victim of Lautaro Martinez’s movements.

Coals 4.5 – So much, so much suffering. When he attacks Inter there are problems. The axis does not work with Dalbert, the Nerazzurri rage on the right and penetrate too easily into the penalty area. From 82 ‘Obert sv.

Bellanova 6- One of the few to escape, the only offensive raids bear his signature. A nice duel, at high speed, against Ivan Perisic. The only one to frame the mirror on the door.

Fats 5.5 – Some interesting closure, he sacrifices himself in an attempt to limit Calhanoglu. A performance without infamy and without praise for Mazzarri’s midfielder at San Siro. Complicated second half. From 59 Lykogiannis 5 – He enters but is practically never seen.

Marin 4.5 – A decidedly tarnished director on the evening of San Siro, he immediately ends up sucked into the midfield of Inter. Always shielded, never really in the game.

Deiola 5 – Does not confirm the good impressions of the first half, drops dramatically in the second half. He is too easily overcome by Alexis Sanchez on the occasion of the Nerazzurri’s double. From 82 ‘Oliva sv.

Dalbert 4 – Plowed by Dumfries, there is no match against the Dutch winger. The former PSV passes behind him, overtakes him in speed and creates the best chances for Inter. A freediving game.

Joao Pedro 5 – Compared to his mate in the department, he tries to put in a bit of healthy competition but that is not enough, never dangerous in front. In the first half Lautaro is lost in marking the corner of the Nerazzurri advantage.

Keity 4.5 He receives a few playable balls but does nothing to make himself at least the protagonist in a game as an ex, there is also that sacrifice in helping out in the non-possession phase. From 71 ‘Pavoletti 6 – Very few playable balls.

Walter Mazzarri 4 – There are defeats and defeats, but Cagliari tonight is very little stuff. Simone Inzaghi’s team dominates far and wide, the Sardinians roll out the red carpet for the Nerazzurri. These are not the salvation matches but they demonstrate an incredible fragility, Cragno avoids a historical defeat together with the two hit woods.