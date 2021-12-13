Inter, Cagliari blown away: “What football and how many shots, Inzaghi compared to Conte …”

Corriere dello Sport analyzes Inter’s 4-0 victory against Cagliari and compares Inzaghi’s team with Conte’s

In the sign of Simone Inzaghi. Inter wins, convinces and takes the top of the Serie A standings alone after the missteps of Milan and Naples in recent weeks. There are five consecutive victories in the league for the Nerazzurri, authors of a great test yesterday at San Siro against Cagliari of the former Walter Mazzarri.

Here is the analysis of the Corriere dello Sport on the performance of Inzaghi’s team: “The overtaking helped and, as San Siro sang at the top of his lungs, “the leaders are going away”. Inter have returned alone to the top of the standings where they had settled in the middle of last February, the weekend before the derby, overcoming AC Milan. This time, with Inzaghi in place of Conte, the Nerazzurri put the arrow two months earlier thanks to the fifth victory in a row in Serie A. It is difficult to hypothesize that they are expected from a triumphal ride like that of 2020-21, both because there are many more days left and because the competition is more fierce (watch out for Atalanta …). However, the fact remains that Inter are playing great football: they produce many chances (yesterday 24 shots, 15 in the mirror!), have the most prolific attack of the tournament and the second best defense thanks to the fourth match without goals conceded.

Cagliari was swept away with a very clear 4-0 that made Handanovic and his teammates touch 40 points, 3 more than last season on the seventeenth day. It was not the former Mazzarri who could stop the race of a team that, together with the Goddess, is the most in form of the moment, but objectively there was no game: without Cragno’s interventions, the defeat of the rossoblù would have entered the Guiness of the Serie A records. It is as if Inter, further gassed by the equal of Milan in Udine and by the slip of Napoli against Empoli, had wanted to unload on the pitch the anger for the knockout on Tuesday in Madrid. In front of it no resistance was found and the night was a party. Friday in Salerno Inzaghi can put further pressure on his pursuers, while twenty-four hours later Mazzarri against Udinese will experience an almost last resort match. This was not the performance that President Giulini expected from him “, we read on CorSport.

