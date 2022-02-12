Inter, Caicedo called up for Naples

The Dimarco-D’Ambrosio and Lautaro-Dzeko ballots are open, nothing to do for Correa, Bastoni and Gosens

First call for Felipe Caicedo. This is the news of the day at Inter: the Ecuadorian left with his teammates and will be available to Simone Inzaghi for the delicate match against Napoli at Maradona, scheduled for Saturday at 6 pm. The Nerazzurri took off in the late afternoon. , after the training session in which the technician worked with all the effects available. Still apart from the three unavailable players: Bastoni, Gosens and Correa.

TWO DOUBTS – How will Bastoni be replaced? This is one of the hot topics at the Nerazzurri. The ballot is between D’Ambrosio and Dimarco: the former would guarantee more coverage behind but would remove the resource of a lateral left-handed, which is also important in the offensive phase. This is why Dimarco’s candidacy is still credible. The other doubt is the one announced, or between Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez. At the moment, Toro is slightly the favorite over the Chilean, but is just back from the great goal against Roma in the Italian Cup.

TRAINING – No calculations in view of Liverpool, therefore. The match against Napoli is too important for Inzaghi: a victory would be essential after the defeat in the derby. So inside Skriniar, De Vrij, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic and Dzeko, in addition to the two boxes to fill in once the doubts have been resolved. And on the bench there will be an extra Caicedo: who knows, ready to make his Nerazzurri debut while the match is in progress. While waiting for Correa to return, Inzaghi finds another resource on the attack.

