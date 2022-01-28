Inter, Caicedo on the way: medical examinations today. Transfer market news

After Robin Gosens theInter prepares to welcome Felipe too Caicedo. The Nerazzurri have reached an agreement with Genoa for the transfer of the Ecuadorian striker. Caicedo will arrive with the formula of loan until the end of the season and will earn € 800,000 net until June. An objective achieved by Inter who will pay the same salary that Sensi would have perceived, close to wearing the Sampdoria shirt. Caicedo he is expected today (Friday 28 January) in Milan to carry out medical examinations and sign the contract with the Nerazzurri.
Caicedo’s numbers
Caicedo will find Simone again Inzaghi, his coach in the four years at Lazio from 2017 to 2021. The Ecuadorian striker played 139 games with the biancocelesti, scoring 33 goals, several of them in the last minutes of the game. Then, last summer, the move to the Genoa. In the rossoblù, however, he found little space, also due to some muscle problems: a total of 276 minutes in nine appearances, with a goal scored against Torino.