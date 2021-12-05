Inter, Calhanoglu background: “The sentence that Inzaghi told him to convince him revealed”

AND’ Hakan Calhanoglu the man of the moment at Inter. The Nerazzurri midfielder is in fact the absolute protagonist of this golden period of Inzaghi’s team: between goals and assists, in fact, the Turkish player is increasingly essential for the coach and for the team. Gianluca Di Marzio, on Grand Hotel Calciomercato, retraces his purchase in the summer and reveals the phrase said by Simone Inzaghi to convince him to go to the other side of the Naviglio: “At the beginning of the market, in the plans of Marotta and Ausilio, the name of the Turk it did not appear, nor in Inzaghi’s.

Then what we all know happened to Eriksen, and then the scenarios changed completely. The market, it is often said, is also made up of lightning opportunities: those that must be seized on the fly. And if you are firm, it doesn’t take long to come to a conclusion. Already the day after the problems of the Dane, Inter had moved, and not only the managers had done so, but also the coach. “Hakan, I make you play as Luis Alberto. And then I need whoever beats me the punishments. Come to us ”, the juice of the calls. Calls in the plural, yes, because there were so many to convince him. We can understand the doubts well: a “derby” passage is never easy to manage, but the desire to compete with a new reality prevailed “.