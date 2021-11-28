Inter, Calhanoglu certainty for the future: now he is bold and continuous. The new task …

The turning point of the Turkish midfielder: from the derby onwards Hakan Calhanoglu has transformed and continues to be decisive

There was one Hakan pre and there is another post-derby. Of the Calhanoglu “uncertain” of the start of the season there is no longer any trace. Starting right from the derby and the goal against his former team, Milan, the Turkish player appeared more “jaunty, with a clear mind, even bold“, as he points out The Gazzetta dello Sport.

The one against the Venice is the fourth goal in the league with the Inter shirt, the same loot collected in the 33 appearances in the last season with the Rossoneri. It is also the third goal in a row after those against Milan and Napoli on a penalty: for the first time in his career, between Serie A and Bundesliga, he has a streak like this.

Calhanoglu certifies the importance of the Turkish player in this Inter: “This latest trio of goals in a row is the proven proof of the new Turkish status: Calha is not a meteor, it is not the patch quickly placed on the hole by Marotta and Ausilio after Eriksen’s trouble, but it is a well-considered choice, a certainty on which to build the future. Simone’s Inter, maneuverable and with ambitions for a good game, also passes through its ballistic qualities“.

Character fears were about to be confirmed in the Nerazzurri’s first months, but Calhanoglu managed to change the fans’ minds: “Over time, however, the technical player has also become continuous: from the very heartfelt match against the Rossoneri he practically did not miss half a match. Now the ball in his feet no longer burns, indeed the number 20 seeks it, sometimes demands it. And by dint of playing between two high-voltage bulbs like Brozo and Barella, he too remains on for the entire time he is on the pitch “.

Also thanks to Simone Inzaghi and to a particular choice: “In this vertical growth there is also the new task solemnly assigned by Inzaghi before Inter v Napoli: Calha is the designated penalty taker, with all due respect to Lautaro who yesterday, in recovery, shot from the spot and canceled the mistake against the Milan only because the Turk had already left “.

The goal from the outside remains the trademark of Hakan Calhanoglu, who climbs a particular ranking: “From 2013-14 Calhanoglu is the first of humans in this specialty. Excluding Messi and his 61 alien goals from outside, Hakan with yesterday’s goal reached 26: he reached Eriksen, the man he had to replace in a great hurry in the summer. He even needed 14 league matches to climb beyond the Dane who had scored only three times in the entire 2020-21 championship. “

November 28, 2021 (change November 28, 2021 | 10:00)

