Inter, Calhanoglu finds himself a leader in the most delicate match. Then console Lautaro | News

Among the best Nerazzurri in the derby statistics. On Instagram he embraces the Argentine (which he shares again) after the wrong penalty

Although de Vrij’s own goal has ‘downgraded’ the penalty kick of Hakan Calhanoglu From a three-point goal to a one-point goal, the Turkish Milan-Inter Milan was nevertheless to be remembered. Not only the transformation from the spot (with controversial exultation towards the former fans) but numbers and statistics who elected him among the best of the derby and also theresocial hug to Lautaro Martinez, as if to reassure him, as a kind of leader.

An evening of strong emotions for Calha, who presented the challenge on Instagram with a photomontage that portrayed him with the old Rossoneri shirt and the new Nerazzurri one, still displeasing the former fans, who did not never forgiven the choice not to renew the contract and sign on a free transfer with the ‘cousins’. Then i whistles, already started in the warm-up phases of the teams, continued to read the formations and for practically the entire first half. In the middle also the penalty won and transformed, removed from the feet of Lautaro Martinez who was already ready to beat him, andexultation with the gesture of the ears, humanly understandable given the insults that rained from the stands but that a professional should try to avoid in order not to further raise the tension.

During the match, then, the midfielder put energy, quality and continuity, as he had rarely managed to do since the beginning of the Inter adventure. A few numbers: first in the field for total shots, the best of the team for number of touches and percentage of ball possession, behind only Brozovic for completed passes and behind only Darmian for intercepted passes.

In short: a performance of substance as a leader, a quality that has also shown on social networks. Among the Instagram stories posted by Calhanoglu after the derby, even one dedicated to Lautaro Martinez: hug on the pitch and big heart, like a console him for the rigor of the possible 2-1 wrong. History that the Bull has shared on his profile, the only social testimony of an evening that for the Argentine was instead to be forgotten.