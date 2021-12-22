Inter capital gains: Finance focuses on the ‘repurchase clauses’. Acquired communications between managers | First page

Yesterday at the headquarters of Inter there Finance Police carried out searches in order to initiate an investigation with the hypothesis of a crime false accounting for capital gains operated between 2017 and 2019. As reported from Ansa the Fiamme Gialle focused their sights mainly on operations that included the so-called “repurchase clause”.

MAILS AND MESSAGES BETWEEN MANAGERS – As part of the investigation there were also acquisitions on computer devices, in search of emails and messages between managers, managers and employees relating to the sales and exchanges of players always dated between 2017 and 2019.

THE CLAUSE RECOMPRA – The prosecutors Cavalleri and Polizzi are putting the sights on the operations that included the “repurchase clause” or the device that allowed the repurchase of the card at a slightly higher price than the right of redemption agreed to the purchasing club, in the year following the sale. The reason? The company sells a player by generating a capital gain for the year of the operation to be recognized immediately in the balance sheet and then buys it back at a higher price the following year, however amortizing the costs and spreading them over several years and at the same time generating a capital gain. for the team that first bought and then sold the player.

DIFFICULTY – As far as has been known, the difficulty of evaluating the real values ​​of the players remains as there are no precise criteria and for this reason the investigation is focusing on those transactions in which the players have been evaluated for a figure that “seems markedly disproportionate” compared to real values.