Inter capital gains, Finance in the Covisoc headquarters to acquire documents

New stage of Inter’s capital gains investigation. This morning the financiers of the Milan Gdf Economic and Financial Police nucleus, delegated by the Milanese Public Prosecutor’s Office, presented themselves at the Covisoc offices, inside the Federcalcio headquarters in Rome, to acquire the well-known report on 62 suspicious transactions carried out between 2019 and 2021 and which concern the transfer of players from various Italian teams including Inter, Juve and Napoli.

The investigation

The Covisoc report, which last year had also triggered the alarm in the federal prosecutor’s office and which had then triggered the investigation of the Turin prosecutor’s office on Juventus, thus enters the proceedings of the investigation on Inter carried out by the adjunct Maurizio Romanelli and prosecutors Giovanni Polizzi and Giovanna Cavalleri. Already on 21 December (following a note of 9 December from the Fiamme Gialle) the prosecutors had carried out searches in the Nerazzurri headquarters and in the offices of the Lega, acquired financial statements, contracts on purchase, sale and loan transactions and bank transactions, concerning sales and exchanges of Inter for the years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. The investigation file was opened with the hypothesis of false corporate communications against unknown persons. The investigations as known concern the operations in which the players would have been valued much more than the actual values, such as Bettella valued 7 million (almost all of a capital gain) or Andrea Pinamonti (capital gain of 19 million), but also the goalkeeper Ionut Radu or the defender Zinho Vanheusden.