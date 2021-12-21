Inter capital gains, investigation for false accounting. Investigations on Milan, excluding irregularities – Corriere.it

from Luigi Ferrarella and Giuseppe Guastella

The prosecutor opens an investigation against unknown persons. Searches in the Inter headquarters: suspicions on the contracts of a dozen players, 2017-2019 budgets in the sights. The hypothesis: Values ​​inflated to respect the parameters of financial fair play. After the first checks, irregularities in AC Milan’s sales were ruled out

Inter ends up in the crosshairs of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office for the capital gains made in the sale of players in an investigation against unknown persons who hypothesize the crime of false corporate communications, that is, without suspects, which initially also concerned Milan, in respect of which, however, no hypothesis of irregularities emerged immediately after the first investigations.

After the Juventus case After the investigation launched by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office on Juventus’ capital gains, the Milan Guardia di Finanza also put those declared by Inter and Milan under observation in the financial statements 2017/2028 and 2018/2019. On December 9, the Yellow Flames broadcast a disclosure to the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office highlighting some critical issues in Inter’s financial statements in relation to operations linked to a dozen non-top-level players and today, on the order of the deputy prosecutor Giovanni Polizzi, who opened the investigation coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli, they knocked on the door of the Inter headquarters and the Serie A League to acquire the documentation on all the capital gains declared in the two financial statements.

The overrated values The hypothesis, still to be proved, on which the investigators work the value of the registration rights of the players sold has been overestimated compared to the price at which the same players had been purchased, with the consequence of significantly increasing the revenue item and, consequently, reducing that of losses. As stated in the order of presentation of documents notified by the Guardia di Finanza to Inter and the National Professional League, to which the clubs deposit the players’ contracts, in this way a Window dressing operation would have been carried out. This would have altered the balance sheets giving a better representation of the conditions of the company in order to respect the parameters of financial fair play required by UEFA for registration to football championships. All this, however, will have to pass the evaluation of the prosecutor Polizzi and the adjunct Romanelli who will have to ascertain whether crimes have been committed and possibly by whom.

The movements of money In fact, the Prosecutor’s Office urges caution on a very complex subject in which there is no scientific criterion, so to speak, to establish how much a player is worth, because this value is linked to objective elements, such as the generally recognized quality of the athlete. , but also subjective, which depend on the player’s form or injuries, or even external ones, such as the use in competitions decided by the coaches. Among the computer and paper documentation that has been requested and already obtained – the investigators highlight the extremely collaborative attitude of Inter and the Lega – in addition to balance sheets and contracts, there are also bank money movements to perfect the steps and everything related to negotiations, including those with the agents of individual players.